    Porsche prepares for upcoming Formula E Championship

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    381 Views
    Porsche prepares for upcoming Formula E Championship

    - The season grand finale starts this week

    - Six races to be held across three layouts

    - Porsche team confident about overcoming technical challenges

    The grand finale of ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be held in Berlin from 5-13 August. Porsche's preparations are in full swing for the second part of this 'Challenge Berlin' series.

    Porsche 911 Front view

    Earlier, every event used to have a maximum of two races per event. However, this time, there are six races across three different layouts. Porsche's André Lotterer and Neel Jani will take this task up to be completed in just nine days. In fact, the entire team along with engineers and mechanics will have to get a thorough check of the Porsche 99X Electric done. Malte Huneke, Technical Project Leader Formula E, says many improvements have already been made including software developments.

    Yet, it's a big task for the team as the three layouts mean they have to prepare for three separate events at the same time. Preparations for various scenarios will be done as thermo management will be crucial in these three Berlin-Tempelhof layouts. However, the challenges during the finale should also provide enough opportunities depending on the relative performance of every team. Porsche is quite confident it will deal with the circumstances and overcome these technical challenges.

    Porsche 911 Front view
