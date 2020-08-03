CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan accepts electricity as payment for parking

    Nissan accepts electricity as payment for parking

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    1,060 Views
    Nissan accepts electricity as payment for parking

    - Nissan gives customers yet another reason to love their EVs- the ability to pay for parking with electricity

    In a global first and something straight out of a Sci-Fi movie, electric vehicle drivers will now be able to discharge power from their car’s battery pack to pay for parking while visiting the Nissan Pavilion exhibition space in Yokohama.

    The 10,000 square-meter, zero-emission Nissan Pavilion is fitted with solar panels and supplied with renewable hydroelectric power. It doesn’t end there, as the payment system is just one of the many innovations customers can experience at the Pavilion.

    Visitors can eat at the Nissan Chaya Cafe, operating on power supplied by Nissan Leaf electric cars and solar energy. They can also enjoy virtual experiences that allow them to feel the thrill of Formula E electric street racing or go for a ride in the all-new Nissan Ariya EV crossover.

    Guests at the Pavilion can also experience other innovations such as Nissan’s acclaimed ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system as well as Nissan’s Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) technology, which combines information from the real and virtual worlds to assist drivers.

    Front view

    The Nissan Pavilion is located near the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama and will be open to the public from 1 August to 23 October. Those of you who’d like to take rain check can simply take a virtual tour at https://www.thenissannext.com/en/virtual-tour.html.

    • Nissan
    • Nissan Pavilion exhibition in Yokohama
    • Nissan accepts electricity as payment for parking
    • Nissan Ariya EV crossover
    • new Nissan Ariya EV crossover
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars