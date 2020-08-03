Nissan accepts electricity as payment for parking

- Nissan gives customers yet another reason to love their EVs- the ability to pay for parking with electricity

In a global first and something straight out of a Sci-Fi movie, electric vehicle drivers will now be able to discharge power from their car’s battery pack to pay for parking while visiting the Nissan Pavilion exhibition space in Yokohama.

The 10,000 square-meter, zero-emission Nissan Pavilion is fitted with solar panels and supplied with renewable hydroelectric power. It doesn’t end there, as the payment system is just one of the many innovations customers can experience at the Pavilion.

Visitors can eat at the Nissan Chaya Cafe, operating on power supplied by Nissan Leaf electric cars and solar energy. They can also enjoy virtual experiences that allow them to feel the thrill of Formula E electric street racing or go for a ride in the all-new Nissan Ariya EV crossover.

Guests at the Pavilion can also experience other innovations such as Nissan’s acclaimed ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system as well as Nissan’s Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) technology, which combines information from the real and virtual worlds to assist drivers.

The Nissan Pavilion is located near the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama and will be open to the public from 1 August to 23 October. Those of you who’d like to take rain check can simply take a virtual tour at https://www.thenissannext.com/en/virtual-tour.html.