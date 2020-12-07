CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki registers six per cent production growth in November 2020

    Jay Shah

    -Total passenger vehicles output log five per cent Y-o-Y growth

    -Production of Utility vehicles drop by nine per cent 

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automobile manufacturer in the country has reported a six per cent Y-o-Y growth in November, 2020. After clocking an upward rise in the sales in November, 2020, the company looks forward to boosting its sales by ramping up its production at the Gujarat plant.

    Out of the total production of 1,50,221 units in November, 2020, the manufacturing numbers of the mini category comprising of the Alto and S-Presso stood at 24,336 units as against 24,052 units in the same period last year. In the compact segment including the WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire and other OEM models, the production was highest of the lot with 85,118 units; recording a nine per cent escalation over 78,133 units in November, 2019. The figures for the sole car built in the mid-size sedan – Ciaz was 1,830 units in the last month.

    The other class of utility vehicles which includes the Ertiga, Gypsy, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross witnessed a slump with 24,729 units as compared to the previous year’s 27,187 units. Eeco, a successful cargo as well as passenger carrier showed a positive increase with 11,212 units in the current year. Coming to the light commercial vehicles, the brand has managed to post a worthy 3,644 unit score when collated to 2,750 units over the last year. 

