Discounts up to Rs 80,000 on Renault Kwid, Triber, and Duster in December 2020

Select Renault dealerships in India are offering discounts on all products in the last month of 2020. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The RXS CVT variant of the Renault Duster is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000. The turbo-petrol variants as well as the NA petrol RXS and RXZ variants of the model get an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000, each.

Discounts on the Renault Kwid include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 9,000. The RXL variant of the hatchback gets an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000.

The Renault Triber is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The AMT variants of the model can be availed with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.