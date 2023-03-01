Maruti Suzuki records 1,72,321 unit sales in February 2023

- Will soon update its fleet with BS6 2.0 engines

- Recently launched the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,72,321 units in February 2023. This includes domestic sales of 1,55,114 units, exports of 17,207 units, and sales to other OEMs of 4,291 units.

The manufacturer had sold 1,64,056 units in February 2022 which included 1,40,035 units of domestic sales, exports of 24,021 units, and sales to other OEMs of 2,428 units. Domestic passenger vehicle sales recorded a 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Recently, the brand also launched the 2023 Ignis at a starting price of Rs 5.82 lakh. The updated model now gets a BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant engine along with additional safety features across all its variants.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki also achieved the milestone of selling 10 lakh units of Eeco in India since its launch in 2010. It has become the highest-selling van in the country and currently dominates the segment with a market share of 94 per cent.

The manufacturer is also working on updating its fleet with the new BS6 Phase 2 compliant engines. Soon, all the models will come with newly updated engines.