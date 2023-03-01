2023 Maruti Suzuki Ignis — Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the updated Ignis for 2023 at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Looking at the images you might wonder about what all changes have been made. And that's rightly so, as the hatchback looks the same. Yet, the changes are under the skin as the car now comes with an RDE-compliant engine.

A 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that complies with the BS6 Phase 2 norms now powers the Ignis. However, there's no change in the power output or fuel-efficiency ratings.

The refreshed engine churns out 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission options continue to be a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

The launch price of this 2023 Ignis is likely to be Rs 27,000 higher than the last update. This is partly due to the upgraded engine and the addition of a handful of safety features.

Talking about the safety tech that Maruti Suzuki has added to the new Ignis. The hatchback now comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist across all variants.

There's no change in terms of variants and Sigma continues to be the base variant. Then, there's Delta, Zeta, and the top-spec Alpha trim. All the variants are retailed through Maruti's Nexa chain of outlets.