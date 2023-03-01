Land Rover Defender 130 — Now in Pictures

The Land Rover Defender 130 is an eight-seater version of the Defender SUV. It's the biggest version with the largest body style after the 90 and 110. The carmaker recently revealed the prices for the same in India, which start at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the pictures of the SUV that is available in two variants — HSE and X.

The Defender 130, an extended version of the Defender 110, is longer by 340mm despite the wheelbase being the same. As a result, there’s enough space for a third row of seats.

Appearance-wise, apart from the fact that it’s elongated, the design remains the same as the Defender 110, with the cabin layout also being carried over from its sibling.

It boasts single-pod LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, smoked tail lamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its interior comes equipped with an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Then there’s a 360-degree camera and four-zone automatic climate control.

It even gets 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions amongst the horde of features available on the Defender siblings.

There are two engine options, including the 3.0-litre petrol (P400) which produces 394bhp and 550Nm of torque. Then there's a 3.0-litre diesel (D300) that churns out 296bhp and 600Nm.

On the transmission front, both the engines are mated to the brand's eight-speed ZF automatic transmission with mild-hybrid tech and a four-wheel drive system.