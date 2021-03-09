CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,68,180 vehicles in February 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    503 Views
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,68,180 vehicles in February 2021

    - Production of mid-size sedan, Ciaz drops by 34 per cent

    - Manufacturing of passenger vehicles grew by 18 per cent

    Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of February 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India has produced a total of 1,68,180 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

    The company manufactured 1,19,304 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RSwiftDzireIgnisBalenoCelerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are 13.8 per cent higher when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand, however, it witnessed a slump of 34 per cent in production to 1,943 units. 

    Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the EecoErtigaXL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. Last month, the car manufacturer has also begun the production and export of the Jimny SUV to international markets, details of which can be read here. This segment has also observed a positive surge of 36 per cent with a manufacturing total of 44,536 units. The total passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,65,783 units.

    Maruti is also making a positive growth on the commercial vehicles front. With the spike in demand, the company has built 2,397 units of its Super Carry pick-up as against a mere 563 units in February 2020. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Swift
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Ignis
    • DZire
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Ciaz
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • S-Cross
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    • XL6
    • Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Discounts up to Rs 40,000 on Volkswagen Vento and Polo in March 2021
     Next 
    Kia EV6 to be brand's first all-electric EV, teaser images out

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki produces 1,68,180 vehicles in February 2021