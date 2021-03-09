Maruti Suzuki produces 1,68,180 vehicles in February 2021

- Production of mid-size sedan, Ciaz drops by 34 per cent

- Manufacturing of passenger vehicles grew by 18 per cent

Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of February 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India has produced a total of 1,68,180 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

The company manufactured 1,19,304 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are 13.8 per cent higher when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand, however, it witnessed a slump of 34 per cent in production to 1,943 units.

Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. Last month, the car manufacturer has also begun the production and export of the Jimny SUV to international markets, details of which can be read here. This segment has also observed a positive surge of 36 per cent with a manufacturing total of 44,536 units. The total passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,65,783 units.

Maruti is also making a positive growth on the commercial vehicles front. With the spike in demand, the company has built 2,397 units of its Super Carry pick-up as against a mere 563 units in February 2020.