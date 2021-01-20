Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports commence from India

- Maruti Suzuki exported 184 units of the Jimny to Latin America

- The model is powered by a 105bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the export of the Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The model will be exported to Latin America, Middle East, and African markets from India.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan's capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105bhp and 130Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed automatic unit. Dimension wise, the model measures 3,645mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. The Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident that with the Jimny, we will be able to enhance our overall exports.”