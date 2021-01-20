CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports commence from India

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports commence from India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,011 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports commence from India

    - Maruti Suzuki exported 184 units of the Jimny to Latin America

    - The model is powered by a 105bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Maruti Suzuki has commenced the export of the Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The model will be exported to Latin America, Middle East, and African markets from India.

    With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan's capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105bhp and 130Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed automatic unit. Dimension wise, the model measures 3,645mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height.

    Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. The Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident that with the Jimny, we will be able to enhance our overall exports.”

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    • Jimny
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars