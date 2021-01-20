New Renault Kiger teased ahead of debut

- The production-ready Renault Kiger will be unveiled on 28 January, 2021

- The model will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser

Renault has teased the upcoming Kiger sub-four metre SUV in India ahead of its official debut that is scheduled to take place on 28 January, 2021. The teaser image gives us a peek at the headlamp design of the model.

The teaser image of the 2021 Renault Kiger reveals that the model will receive the same headlamp design as seen in the concept model showcased last year. This unit featured a split headlamp design with C-shaped LED DRL’s on the top and three square-shaped projector head lights. The model is also expected to feature a tow-slat grille with the Renault logo positioned in between, C-shaped LED tail lights, flared wheel arches, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Based on the CMF-A platform, the Renault Kiger is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. The former is likely to produce 76bhp and 96Nm of torque while the latter could produce 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. Upon launch, the Renault Kiger will rival the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport.