    Kia EV6 to be brand's first all-electric EV, teaser images out

    Jay Shah

    312 Views
    - It is the first all-electric vehicle in Kia’s EV portfolio

    - Will be based on the E-GMP architecture 

    Kia will be stepping into the EV game with its first all-electric crossover – the EV6. The EV6 is slated to be unveiled later this month and will be based on the Hyundai Motor Group’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Based on the teaser images shared by the carmaker, the crossover will debut a new design of the brand which will be carried further to all future EVs. Up front, the short overhang of the EV6 features strong crease lines across the bonnet flowing towards the centre where the new Kia logo is placed. The blacked-out grille is flanked by a set of LED headlamps with sporty LED DRLs. On the inside, the coupe-like sloping roofline lends the EV6 its crossover stance while the doors are expected to get flush handles and large wheels. The rear is expected to be unique with the teaser image giving out the roof-mounted spoiler and ducktail LED taillamps. The split light clusters will have a comb-type design and go down all the way to the lower bumper. 

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The details as to the interior are not disclosed by the South Korean car manufacturer. We expect the same to come to light in the coming weeks. Recently, its Korean brother, Hyundai also unveiled the Ioniq 5 globally which is also based on the same E-GMP architecture. It is also likely to have similar specs as its cousin, which is a choice of two battery options and a power output of over 300bhp and 600Nm torque. The EV6 will also support fast charging and 400V and 800V charging infrastructures. Kia is to follow the EV nomenclature for all its future EV models. Stay tuned for further updates. 

