    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,53,550 passenger vehicles in October 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Production of utility vehicles declines by over 30 per cent 

    - Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG and Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched 

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 1,56,067 units which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. These numbers are slightly low compared to the 1.77 lakh vehicles that were manufactured last month. Here we give you the segment-wise details of the cars manufactured in the previous month. 

    Under the mini and compact sub-category, the automaker produced 1,18,137 vehicles. This segment is the highest contributor to the brand’s sales and comprises cars such as the Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, S-Presso, Dzire, and Celerio. Coming to the mid-size segment, the production of Ciaz was ramped up with a total of 2,823 units built in October 2022. However, the utility vehicles category, under which the Ertiga, S-Cross, Brezza, and XL6 are produced, witnessed a significant drop with 32,590 units manufactured last month as compared to 42,671 units built in September 2022. With this, the total number of passenger vehicles produced in October 2022 stood at 1,53,550 units.

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki also launched two of its Nexa models in CNG versions. These include the Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG and Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG which are available at a starting price of Rs 12.24 lakh and Rs 8.28 lakh, respectively. 

