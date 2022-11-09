Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Baleno CNG First Look

What are they?

Maruti Suzuki is expanding its CNG range in India by adding gas power to its Nexa range of cars. This is a significant step in Maruti’s engine journey as CNG was once a fuel that was once looked upon as the choice of the yellow plate family. It has now made its way into the premium side of the market, indicating where Maruti will take this in the future. The first cars to get CNG in the Nexa range are the Baleno and XL6, both of which underwent major changes earlier this year.

XL6

CNG power in the XL6 is available in the Zeta variant, which is the entry-level version of the six-seat MPV. Even in this entry-level model, you get quite a bit of kit, the likes of which include 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps, chrome door handles, automatic climate control, roof-mounted AC vents for the second row, button start, cruise control, four airbags and Suzuki Connect.

The CNG-specific changes comprise a dedicated CNG fuel gauge with total CNG mode time, a fuel changeover switch with illumination and a non-split luggage board in the boot. Lastly, there’s no word on how much space the CNG consumes in the boot of this car as it’s slightly longer than the Ertiga, and that’s something we will be able to tell you once we drive the car. For reference, with all three rows up, the Ertiga’s boot capacity is 209 litres, with the CNG tank consuming at least 100-130 litres.

Baleno

In the Baleno, you can have CNG power in either the Delta or Zeta variants. It gets the same features as its standard counterpart with the Zeta over the Delta variant getting alloy wheels, chrome door handles, chrome garnish on the back door, rear wiper, telescope adjust for the steering, on-board voice assistant, OTA updates via mobile phone, two tweeters, colour MID, side and curtain airbags, rear-view camera and Suzuki Connect.

The CNG variants get a CNG gauge, slightly modified instrument cluster and 60:40 split folding rear seats, which are not present in the standard Delta model. Given Maruti’s bold approach to bringing CNG to its Nexa range, it’s surprising that they have introduced a top-spec model with CNG power. However, it looks like that will come on the back of growth in demand and possibly a planned update.