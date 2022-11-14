Living With The Maruti Suzuki XL6

Introduction
MPVs are arguably the second hottest segment of vehicles right now, with SUVs leading the pack. With the growing number of options in the market, it often becomes difficult to narrow down to a single choice. Well then, how does one make the best choice then when it comes to MPVs?
We recently had the keys to the Maruti Suzuki XL6 at our desk, and we decided to spend some time with it to give you an idea of how it is to live with the model. Read on to find out.
How practical is it?
Get into the Maruti XL6, and you’d find tons of options to store all your knick-knacks, be it the car keys, your phone, wallet, bottle, and so on. The centre console houses two bottle holders with a cooling function, so should you want refreshing cool water on a hot day, all you need to do is rotate that dial. These holders can manage a half-litre bottle or your dose of refreshments on the go, although ideal only for a small or medium-sized cup.
Right ahead of the latter is a section that will hold your mobile phone, with the option to charge or connect with the infotainment system via the charging socket and USB port. It does miss out on wireless connectivity, though. Right below the driver-side AC vent is a pull-out recess that can store parking receipts, some petty change, and the likes. The doors can easily hold a one-litre bottle of various shapes, and then there’s more storage for a micro-fibre cloth or two.
Moving into the second row, occupants get four AC vents on the roof, along with three settings to control the intensity of air. Also on offer are a mobile holder and a 12V charging port, which are located behind the front armrest. The third row can be accessed by folding either of the captain seats in the second row or walking between them if you choose to.
What’s on the feature list?
The interior of the XL6 gets an all-black theme with contrast white stitching on the seats. To break the mono-tone feel, it also receives faux-wood trims on the dashboard. The centre console is dominated by a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Front-seat passengers get the convenience of ventilated seats, while the driver gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters. The steering wheel is a multi-function unit that offers controls not only for the infotainment system but also for cruise control. Parking aid in the form of a 360-degree camera is a boon, and the display is clean as well as crisp, and sunlight doesn’t hamper the visibility as such either.
What’s the fuel efficiency like?
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is claimed to return an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 20.27kmpl for the AT variant. As per the CarWale parameters, the MPV returned a fuel efficiency of 9.88kmpl in the city and 22.50kmpl on the highway, thus rounding off to a combined fuel efficiency of 13.03kmpl. The XL6, which tips the scale at 1250kgs, has a fuel tank capacity of 45 litres and is expected to return a real-world range of 586 kilometres. (Disclaimer: the start-stop feature on our test car wasn’t functioning at the time of this test).
How does it perform on the daily commute?
At the heart of the XL6 is a 1.5-litre K15C engine developing 102bhp and 136Nm of torque. Apart from a five-speed manual gearbox, there is an automatic unit in the form of a new six-speed torque converter transmission. The paddle shifters here are not a first for just the XL6 but also a first in the entire Nexa range.
Driving around the city is where the XL6 feels at home, and the low-end torque makes puttering around the streets of Mumbai feel like a breeze. The six-speed automatic unit enhances this smoothness compared to its predecessor (a four-speed unit), and thus even highway runs with speeds north of the 100kmph mark are fairly relaxed, sitting at around 2,500rpm. The paddle shifters aren’t present just for driver involvement alone, as they can be used for quick overtakes instead of waiting for the drivetrain to shift gears at its own pace. That said, the tuning is more focused on efficiency, so pushing the pedal to the metal here doesn’t make much sense, and 80kmph is where this combo would be at its best on the highways.
The suspension has been revised over the outgoing iteration, and the tweaks can be felt on the go. At low speeds around the city, most of the undulations we face on a regular basis here in Mumbai are absorbed without much difficulty, and the passengers, too, don’t get thrown around in the car. Body roll is evident on corners with a fair amount of speed, but out on the open roads, the XL6 holds its composure relatively well.
How is it for a weekend with the gang?
Road trips are always fun, and taking along the gang means utilising all the space available in the best manner possible. That said, the XL6 can fit a healthy amount of humans and baggage, and the versatility makes all the difference.
With one seat folded in the third row, we were able to accommodate a medium size trolley bag, two duffle bags, and a backpack while leaving some additional space for the shopping bags that were to join us on our return journey. At the same time, adding another trolley bag to the mix is possible, provided we do not have any shopping bags, but then it tends to become a snug fit. The bootspace of the car with all three rows up stands at 209 litres, although the high loading lip could become a potential issue.
At the back, there is space to fit two healthy folks in terms of width, but the legs do tend to foul with the captain seats. Maruti has equipped the hand rests with their own cup holders, while the unit on the left also gets a 12V charging port.
What the third row does miss out on, though, is a separate set of AC vents. Getting in and out of the third row can be a challenge initially, but once you learn the trick, it becomes an easy affair. That said, two passengers in the third row are best limited to short outstation journeys or city limits, where it doesn’t get too uncomfortable considering the distance.
What’s the deal with the warranty?
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a standard warranty of two years or 40,000 kilometres, whichever is earlier. This is lesser than its direct rival, the Kia Carens, which offers a warranty of three years and unlimited kilometres.
Can you live with one?
The XL6 currently commands a price tag ranging from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The company recently introduced a new CNG variant for those cost-conscious commuters, which can be had for Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV currently rivals the likes of the Kia Carens.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi