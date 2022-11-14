Living With The Maruti Suzuki XL6

How practical is it?

Get into the Maruti XL6, and you’d find tons of options to store all your knick-knacks, be it the car keys, your phone, wallet, bottle, and so on. The centre console houses two bottle holders with a cooling function, so should you want refreshing cool water on a hot day, all you need to do is rotate that dial. These holders can manage a half-litre bottle or your dose of refreshments on the go, although ideal only for a small or medium-sized cup.

Right ahead of the latter is a section that will hold your mobile phone, with the option to charge or connect with the infotainment system via the charging socket and USB port. It does miss out on wireless connectivity, though. Right below the driver-side AC vent is a pull-out recess that can store parking receipts, some petty change, and the likes. The doors can easily hold a one-litre bottle of various shapes, and then there’s more storage for a micro-fibre cloth or two.

Moving into the second row, occupants get four AC vents on the roof, along with three settings to control the intensity of air. Also on offer are a mobile holder and a 12V charging port, which are located behind the front armrest. The third row can be accessed by folding either of the captain seats in the second row or walking between them if you choose to.