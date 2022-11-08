New-gen Honda WR-V – First look

Introduction
Honda Indonesia recently unveiled the new-gen WR-V. Prima facie, the vehicle now appears bigger with a coupe-SUV-like stance rather than a hatchback-based crossover. The new model is based on the Honda SUV RS Concept. Visually, the styling elements have been inspired by the HR-V and CR-V. The compact SUV further gets typical full-blown SUV characteristics such as high ground clearance, a spacious cabin, the latest technology, and superior engine performance.
What’s changed on the outside?
The new Honda WR-V gets sportier styling elements over its predecessor. The fascia is highlighted by a futuristic tessellated design and dark chrome accents. The new headlights feature sharp and long LEDs and sequential turn indicators, enhancing the premium quotient.
The side profile is highlighted by a sloping roofline which is complemented by black roof rails and a shark fin antenna. The front doors get body-coloured handles, while the rear door handles are positioned on the side of the window frame. Further, the vehicle gets large ORVMs with turn indicators and an impressive ground clearance of 220mm. Depending on the variant, the new Honda WR-V is available in both 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheel options.
As for the rear, the new model gets sleek LED bars and dual tone bumper with a silver-coloured skid plate. Additionally, the compact SUV will also offer a rear wiper with a washer and a high-mounted stop lamp.
What’s new on the inside?
The new Honda WR-V offers a combination of leather and fabric seats. Interestingly, the vehicle gets a leather centre console with armrests. The feature list includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2- Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) display screen on the dashboard, which displays vital information such as the Honda SENSING function, average fuel consumption, travel distance, and remaining fuel. The ADAS functions include lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, and high-beam assist.
The new model is believed to offer ample space for the driver and the occupants. Further, the company claims that the new WR-V offers improved knee room and headroom over the outgoing model. The compact SUV offers a decent boot space of 380 litres. For convenience, the vehicle offers six water bottle holders, a 12V power outlet, two USB ports, and 60:40 folding rear seats. Depending on the variant, the Honda SENSING is also equipped with a rear seat reminder, which is a voice and multi-information display warning that reminds the driver to check the rear seat if there is something left behind before exiting the vehicle.
What’s under the hood?
The Indonesian-spec Honda WR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC inline four-cylinder engine which generates 119bhp at 6,600rpm and maximum torque of 145Nm at 4,300rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT unit.
Competition
Currently, Honda has not announced its plans to launch the new WR-V in the Indian market. That said, the current model has been around for five years and the new model would be a good opportunity for Honda to bring itself back into what is currently the most popular and competitive segment in our market today. If introduced, the new model will compete against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. While the WR-V is still being decided, we do know for sure that Honda is developing a new SUV to take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.