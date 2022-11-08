New-gen Honda WR-V – First look

What’s changed on the outside?

The new Honda WR-V gets sportier styling elements over its predecessor. The fascia is highlighted by a futuristic tessellated design and dark chrome accents. The new headlights feature sharp and long LEDs and sequential turn indicators, enhancing the premium quotient.

The side profile is highlighted by a sloping roofline which is complemented by black roof rails and a shark fin antenna. The front doors get body-coloured handles, while the rear door handles are positioned on the side of the window frame. Further, the vehicle gets large ORVMs with turn indicators and an impressive ground clearance of 220mm. Depending on the variant, the new Honda WR-V is available in both 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheel options.

As for the rear, the new model gets sleek LED bars and dual tone bumper with a silver-coloured skid plate. Additionally, the compact SUV will also offer a rear wiper with a washer and a high-mounted stop lamp.