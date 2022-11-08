Kia Carens 1.4T DCT Luxury Plus Long-Term Review: Service

Carens at CarWale and Problems it faced

Before we reach the service centre, let’s take a little rundown of Carens’ time with us. When it arrived in March this year, its odometer reading was in three digits. Getting down to business promptly, the Carens undertook an over 3,000km road trip. This journey started from Mumbai to Goa then down south to Coimbatore and back to covering the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. It navigated nicely paved roads of NH48 and also traffic-infested dual-carriageways on NH66. Soon thereafter, the Carens embarked on another 1,000-kilometre journey.

Now, we had the following complaints with the Carens that required attention during the service:

- The TPMS error prompt popped up and disappeared on its own, even when the tyre pressure was optimum.

- The tailgate had started to squeak, especially when plodding over bad road surfaces.

- The brakes had begun to deteriorate.

- The gearshifts and throttle response were jerky under cold starts.