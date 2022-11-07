New Nissan X-Trail: First Look

How is it on the inside?

Step inside the Nissan X-Trail, and you are greeted with black upholstery and a dual-tone black and brown dashboard. Dominating the centre console is a large touchscreen infotainment system which can also be controlled via buttons placed right below it. Further, it gets automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, USB and Type-C ports, a mobile tray, two cup holders, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and an armrest with storage function on the centre console.

Elsewhere, the Nissan X-Trail receives a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable seat belts, window curtains for the second row, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD. The unit in question missed out on a sunroof, although Nissan tells us that the India-spec model sold here will indeed get one. The SUV will also get five-seat and seven-seat configurations, a feature that none of its rivals currently offer.

The Nissan X-Trail will lock horns with the Hyundai Tucson as its chief rival. If we compare both the models in terms of features, the former misses out on a four-spoke steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, powered tail-gate with height adjustment, voice commands, OTA updates, passenger seat walk-in device, remote engine start function, terrain modes, and ADAS. On the other hand, the X-Trail gets features such as window curtains for the second row, Type-C ports, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof that the Tucson doesn’t get.