Living With Honda City Hybrid eHEV

How practical is it?

The City eHEV is no different than the standard fifth-gen City. The only tradeoff is the boot space – which is short of 200litres, as it is 310litres as opposed to 506litres in the standard City.

And apart from a little air vent on the right C-pillar, adjacent to the seats for battery ventilation, there are no changes inside the cabin. The smoothly integrated vent is not uncomfortable by any means and is barely noticeable even if you rub your shoulder/arms over it.

Then, there are two cupholders for both rows, large enough door pads with one-litre bottle holders on all four corners, and smartly sectioned back seat pockets. These seat pockets have a slot to keep two phones separately, so you don’t have to fish them out from the inside of the pouch.

With an electronic handbrake, the centre console feels uncluttered and there’s also a slot to keep your phone. Moreover, the driving position of the City is spot on. It’s not only ergonomic, but you also get good visibility all around and the seats are quite comfortable to spend long hours. Although the leatherette upholstery feels nice and premium, it is surely prone to get soiled soon.

Weirdly enough, the back seat doesn’t get an adjustable headrest. But you sit so snugly into the seat’s contour that you never even notice the lack of adjustment. If you are looking to be chauffeured around, the back seat is best suited for two for better comfort. It is so because the middle seat is narrow and uses a relatively hardened cushioning and has a protruding backrest. Additionally, there’s a manually-operated sunshade on the rear windscreen.