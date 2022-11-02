Volkswagen Taigun Review: Final Thoughts After 6 Months

End Report

The Volkswagen Taigun has completed six months in our long-term garage. Through these months, it has seen the most extreme commutes, highway rides and a few leisure trips as well. And over these trips and time, the Taigun has definitely impressed us with its endearing qualities.

For starters, it’s always been a very good-looking car and that Curcuma Yellow shade has really grown on me. It’s the kind of car you glance back at after you park it; it really is that good-looking, especially in this top-end trim with those brilliant alloys. Apart from looking good, it also exudes a very premium appeal, making it even more likeable.

The interior is a mixed bag. For those who like it subtle, there are no complaints. The black and grey cabin looks understated and elegant. But for those who want more, the Koreans do offer a jazzier cabin. The plastics have also held up well despite the horrible Mumbai roads, and although there were a few creaks coming from the dashboard, it has been fixed after the first service.

Apart from that, the service also fixed a squeaky power window. But, the one that still remains a niggle is the driver-side power window switch that just does not do what it’s asked to and is very fidgety. What works great is the infotainment system, which we have also mentioned before. It connects wirelessly or with a cable in a jiffy and has excellent visuals and touch sensitivity.

What also helps during long commutes are the seats. There’s plenty of support, and it does not get tiring even during the long commutes. The seats also get ventilation, but it could have been more effective and a little less noisy.

And then we come to the drive experience. The Taigun is a proper driver’s SUV. Its set-up is on the firmer side, the steering is feelsome, and it corners relatively flat for an SUV. For the Taigun Anniversary event, Volkswagen had set up a handling course, and the Taigun was a bunch of fun to drive around it. Even pushed hard, the Taigun feels extremely accommodating, and the electronics make sure that things are kept in check. But that stiff suspension also means a slightly uncomfortable ride on the really bad sections, and one has to back off the throttle.

On the mechanical front, we did have an issue with noisy brakes, but then Volkswagen fixed it completely during the first service.

Talking about the engine, the one-litre TSI we are driving isn’t the best choice. It’s decently peppy and very refined, but only on its own. The 1.5-litre TSI offers almost the same efficiency but with far better performance and a far better twin-clutch DSG gearbox as against the torque converter that you get in the one-litre TSI. The 1.5-litre TSI also gets cylinder de-activation which further helps with the economy. The one-litre TSI struggles when you really need some punch and feels more adequate for something like the Polo and not a big, heavy SUV like the Taigun. The other issue is that the one-litre engine is also very sensitive when it comes to fuel efficiency.

One really has to feather the throttle to get between 11-12kmpl in the city. On the highways, though, there is no issue in getting good fuel efficiency numbers.

The Volkswagen Taigun then comes across as an accomplished performer and offers a relatively trouble-free ownership experience. It also stands out from the crowd considering how popular and common its Korean rivals are. It’s also the best-driving SUV in its segment if that is what matters to you. Overall, the Taigun makes for an excellent purchase for those who like their cars understated and enjoy driving.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi