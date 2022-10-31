2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 First Drive Review

If the exterior felt a bit under the radar, the cabin and its feature list certainly make up for that in terms of what they offer. Our media vehicle had been trimmed out in a combination of beige over black with some very nice detailing on the dashboard, giving off speed boat vibes. Some of these elements include the striped pattern on the wood finish, the shape of the air vents and the glossy centre console. They give the cabin a very modern look though a large number of glossy surfaces does mean it will attract dust and fingerprints quite quickly. Thanks to the high quality of plastics, everything feels nice to touch, with all buttons and controls relatively easy to access and memorize. The response from the capacitive buttons on the steering has significantly improved since this feature was introduced on the S-Class four years ago and should set the ball rolling for steering-mounted controls of the future.

The massive 12.3-inch portrait-oriented display is large, bright and actually very easy to use, with quick paths to all the functions. What’s more, you get a host of driver information with really nice graphics making you feel like you are in a video game. The electrically adjustable front seats offer a good amount of bolstering, though, personally, I found the cushioning a bit too firm for my liking despite having an electric adjustment that lets you get to the exact position you want. This could also be down to the fact that we have all gotten used to the high seating stance offered by SUVs, and, thus, it feels strange to sit low and stretched out.

As rear seat spaces go, this one is very comfortable, with more than enough legroom and shoulder room. However, headroom feels perceptibly less due to how the roof is designed and the presence of a panoramic sunroof. The C-Class might have grown in size compared to its predecessor, but it is still not the largest car in terms of numbers, with that honour going to the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. One of the downsides of the cabin is that a full-sized spare wheel in the boot has eaten almost all available space making you have to choose between luggage and a spare tyre if the need arises.

The C-Class comes back into the game with its feature list even on this ‘entry-level’ C200 petrol….well, almost. You get the 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, power front seats, rear sun blinds, TPMS, connected car technology, auto park, Mercedes Pre-safe, seven airbags, rain sensing wipers, active brake assist, multiple shades for the ambient lighting, reverse camera with front and rear parking sensors and a full-LED light package. On All of this is fine and is expected from a car in this segment, but we would have also liked a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a separate climate zone for the rear seat, and a power boot opening with a foot operation function.