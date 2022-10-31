2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Feature list
- Interior ambience
- Ride quality
Why would I avoid it?
- Barely useable boot due to spare tyre
- 1.5-litre engine could do with more punch
What is it?
For many years, if you wanted to enter the Mercedes India eco-system from the entry end of things, the C-Class was the car that got you in the door. It had all the traits of its bigger siblings but in a smaller package suited to its position in the Mercedes hierarchy. However, with the entry of the ‘A’ models, the C-Class had moved up over the last decade and had thus graduated to what Mercedes has now termed, in this latest generation, as a baby S-Class.
Earlier this year, when Mercedes launched the car in India, we had a chance to drive the top-spec C300 diesel with the AMG styling pack, and now we have driven the ‘entry-level’ C200 petrol. Where the AMG line gave the car a sporty look, this is a bit more subtle. It plays into the automaker’s ethos of a design language that can lend itself to being loud or flying under the radar simultaneously. Don’t get me wrong, at 4.7-metres, it’s not a small car by any measure but flies under thanks to the clean lines and chunky design elements.
Up front, the Mercedes three-pointed grille stands proud in the middle with the arrow-shaped headlamps flanking it on either side, while in profile, you can see the S-Class profile. This is most visible in the long front, stubby boot and flared wheel arches above the 17-inch wheels. At the rear, you can see the S-Class-esque arrow-like tail lamps, subtle spoiler and upward stance of the whole rear end.
Is the cabin any good?
8 / 10
If the exterior felt a bit under the radar, the cabin and its feature list certainly make up for that in terms of what they offer. Our media vehicle had been trimmed out in a combination of beige over black with some very nice detailing on the dashboard, giving off speed boat vibes. Some of these elements include the striped pattern on the wood finish, the shape of the air vents and the glossy centre console. They give the cabin a very modern look though a large number of glossy surfaces does mean it will attract dust and fingerprints quite quickly. Thanks to the high quality of plastics, everything feels nice to touch, with all buttons and controls relatively easy to access and memorize. The response from the capacitive buttons on the steering has significantly improved since this feature was introduced on the S-Class four years ago and should set the ball rolling for steering-mounted controls of the future.
The massive 12.3-inch portrait-oriented display is large, bright and actually very easy to use, with quick paths to all the functions. What’s more, you get a host of driver information with really nice graphics making you feel like you are in a video game. The electrically adjustable front seats offer a good amount of bolstering, though, personally, I found the cushioning a bit too firm for my liking despite having an electric adjustment that lets you get to the exact position you want. This could also be down to the fact that we have all gotten used to the high seating stance offered by SUVs, and, thus, it feels strange to sit low and stretched out.
As rear seat spaces go, this one is very comfortable, with more than enough legroom and shoulder room. However, headroom feels perceptibly less due to how the roof is designed and the presence of a panoramic sunroof. The C-Class might have grown in size compared to its predecessor, but it is still not the largest car in terms of numbers, with that honour going to the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. One of the downsides of the cabin is that a full-sized spare wheel in the boot has eaten almost all available space making you have to choose between luggage and a spare tyre if the need arises.
The C-Class comes back into the game with its feature list even on this ‘entry-level’ C200 petrol….well, almost. You get the 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, power front seats, rear sun blinds, TPMS, connected car technology, auto park, Mercedes Pre-safe, seven airbags, rain sensing wipers, active brake assist, multiple shades for the ambient lighting, reverse camera with front and rear parking sensors and a full-LED light package. On All of this is fine and is expected from a car in this segment, but we would have also liked a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a separate climate zone for the rear seat, and a power boot opening with a foot operation function.
Is it nice to drive?
7.5 / 10
The C200 is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 201bhp/300Nm and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels. All Mercedes cars in India now get a 48V mild-hybrid system, dubbed EQ boost, as standard. Adequate is perhaps the best term I could use to describe this engine. It’s not the most powerful in the C-Class range and needs some coaxing if you want performance out of it and this is despite a very well-tuned nine-speed gearbox. At city speeds, the engine is more than capable and will do well if you leave it alone to do its thing in the background without manual intervention. However, up the ante, and you easily feel that it could have done with at least another 100-150Nm of torque for better acceleration and better use of the nine-speed box’s cruising ability.
It’s also hard to tell when the hybrid system adds to the mix and how much of an extra punch it is actually providing. That said, it will get the job done if you need to do long stretches on the highway and probably provide a good fuel efficiency figure too. As a car to drive, the steering response is reasonably fast but very accurate. It also weighs up very nicely as you go faster, giving you the confidence to drive dynamically if the ‘need’ arises. Despite the large size, the C-Class has the ability to shrink around you and feel much smaller and tighter, and this is despite average visibility from the rear window due to the way it is designed.
If playing around with settings is your thing, then you get three driving modes Eco, Comfort and Sport which alter the throttle, ESP and steering response with noticeable differences. You can even mix and match the settings of the steering, ESP and throttle to find a specific way to set up the car to suit your driving style. The C-Class rides very nicely, absorbing almost everything in its path without much of a struggle, and this may also be down to the fact that this car gets 17-inch wheels while the more powerful C300d and C220d ride on 18-inch wheels.
There’s a nice balance between ride quality and being firm enough to be responsive when you need to up the speed. Even on deep ruts and potholes, very little is sent back into the cabin, and the suspension settles quickly once you have crossed the obstacle. What we would have liked is the ability to raise the ride height so that you don’t clench/weave around large speed breakers.
Should you buy it?
7.5 / 10
Yes. If you want a large sedan with a three-pointed star, reasonably filled with features and decent punch, then this C-Class C200 petrol is the star for you. If you are willing to spring more and go for the more industrial fuel, then look at the diesel versions as you get everything here but with more punch for each buck.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 at the time of this review was priced at Rs 63.25 lakh (on-road) and rivals the BMW 3 Series 330i Gran Limousine and the Audi A4.
Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi