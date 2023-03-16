Maruti Suzuki Nexa CNG range waiting period in India

With a slew of CNG launches in 2022, Maruti Suzuki now has over 10 CNG cars in its portfolio. The options range from the affordable Alto CNG to the brand’s flagship Grand Vitara CNG. If you want to opt for Maruti Nexa CNG models, there are three choices – Baleno CNG, XL6 CNG, and Grand Vitara CNG. Here, we tell you the variant-wise waiting period for all these models.

What is the waiting period for Maruti Baleno CNG?

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG is offered in Delta and Zeta variants. Customers willing to buy the lower Delta variant will have to wait for one month whereas the Zeta variant demands a waiting period of up to two months. The Baleno CNG makes use of a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

What is Maruti XL6 CNG’s waiting period?

The XL6 CNG can be had only in the Zeta variant and currently has a very long waiting period of 18 months. It gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Ertiga that generates 87bhp and 121.5Nm of peak torque. The transmission duty is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.

What is the waiting period for Maruti Grand Vitara CNG?

The Grand Vitara CNG is the newest addition to the brand’s CNG lineup. It is offered in Delta and Zeta variants. The waiting period for both variants stands at three weeks.

