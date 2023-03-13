Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara waiting period extends up to 12 weeks

- The Indian brand sold 9,183 units of Grand Vitara in February 2023

- The Sigma and Delta variants have the longest waiting period

Since its launch in India in September 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been a success in the Indian market. In February 2023, the brand sold 9,183 units of the SUV, thus making it rank third among the top-selling mid-size SUVs. And now, we have obtained the waiting period list for the Grand Vitara.

The SUV is available in six variants, including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Among these, the highest waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks is for the lower variants, Sigma and Delta. On the other hand, the waiting period for all other variants, including the CNG-powered variant, is around two to four weeks. As for the hybrid trims, the waiting period is typically three to four weeks from the day of booking.

It is important to note that the waiting periods mentioned above are for Maharashtra, and they may vary depending on various factors such as location, dealership, and variant. It is advisable to contact the nearest Maruti-authorised Nexa dealership to get more information on the same.