    2023 Tata Safari deliveries begin

    Jay Shah

    2023 Tata Safari deliveries begin

    - Gets ADAS features

    - Tata Safari’s waiting period stands at three weeks

    Last month, Tata Motors launched the Red Dark editions of Safari and Harrier SUVs. Alongside the updated versions, the automaker also refreshed its standard versions with new features and ADAS tech. Now, dealerships across the country have commenced deliveries of the new Safari

    Tata Safari BS6 2 diesel engine

    Tata Safari Engine Shot

    The new Safari, with the 2023 update, has received a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor is also E20 fuel ready and produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    New Safari gets ADAS 

    Tata Safari Front View

    Another highlight of the Safari SUV is the introduction of ADAS features for the higher-spec variants. These trims are now equipped with a 360-degree camera, forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and rear cross traffic and collision warning. 

    Tata Safari’s new features

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    The Tata Safari continues to be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations. However, the older 8.8-inch touchscreen unit has been replaced by a larger 10.25-inch system. The instrument cluster is now fully digital and the driver-side seat gets memory and welcome function. 

    Safari Red Dark Edition

    Tata Safari Left Front Three Quarter

    The Safari Red Dark Edition is painted in the Oberon Black hue and gets bright red highlights inside out. These can be seen on the front grille, brake calipers, upholstery, grab handles, and in the sunroof’s ambient lighting. 

    Tata Safari new prices

    The ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Safari have been hiked by up to Rs. 66,600, depending on the variant. Concurrently, the Kaziranga and Jet editions have been axed from the line-up.

    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 15.65 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
