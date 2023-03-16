2023 Kia Carens – What’s new?

- Comes with a BS6 Phase 2 engine

- Diesel variants now get an iMT gearbox

Kia has launched the 2023 Carens in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, the MPV’s price has gone up by up to Rs. 50,000. The manufacturer has also updated the powertrains and drivetrain to comply with the RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms.

The new update brings a feature revision to the MPV too. Now, it comes with a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster and a Kia-connected car technology that is standard across all the variants. Apart from this, the Prestige Plus variant gets a leather-wrapped gear knob.

Mechanically, the 2023 Kia Carens is powered by a BS6 Phase 2, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The newly introduced 1.5-turbo-petrol engine replaces the existing 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and comes mated to an iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the six-speed manual gearbox is replaced by an iMT unit in the diesel-powered variants. On the other hand, the petrol variants continue to be available with the six-speed manual gearbox. All variants are now equipped with start/stop technology.