ISUZU announces pre-summer service camp for its SUVs and pick-ups

- Starts from 22 March 2023

- Valid across all Isuzu-authorised service stations in India

ISUZU Motors India has announced a ‘ISUZU I-Care Pre-Summer’ service camp for its SUVs and pick-ups. This camp will be organised across all ISUZU-authorised service stations pan India between 22 March 2023 and 29 March 2023.

Under this service camp, the brand will offer a free 37-point comprehensive check-up and a complimentary top wash. Additionally, it will also provide a five per cent discount on parts, lube, and fluids, a 10 per cent discount on labour and retail RSA purchase, and free ‘REGEN’.

Interested customers can contact the nearest ISUZU dealer or visit their official website to book a service appointment.