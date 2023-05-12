CarWale
    Maruti Jimny five-door production begins; launch in India soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    378 Views
    Maruti Jimny five-door production begins; launch in India soon

    - The five-door Jimny was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Bookings are currently underway for Rs. 25,000

    Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced production of the Jimny five-door ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in India in the coming weeks. Bookings of the SUV that will be sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships are open for an amount of Rs. 25,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny seen in the image here is finished in a shade of Pearl Arctic White. It will be offered in six more colours including Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, and Sizzling Red. Customers will be able to choose from two variants, namely Zeta and Alpha.

    Under the hood, the new five-door Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 134Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also up for offer will be the company’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    In terms of features, the 2023 Maruti Jimny will come equipped with black bumpers, circular headlamps, fog lights, alloy wheels, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, horizontally aligned tail lights, dark green glass, cruise control, engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and a hard-top.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
