CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    482 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000

    - 1.0-litre manual variants have the highest discounts

    - The offers are valid till 31 May, 2023

    The Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has listed its popular hatchback, Wagon R, with some great offers for this month. The hatchback can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 54,000 in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. These offers are applicable for a limited period, that is, till 31 May, 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    The Wagon R is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the engines, the hatchback is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The former can also be had with a CNG option. Regarding the transmission, it gets a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Notably, these engines are now BS6 Phase 2- and RDE norms-compliant.

    Wagon R 1.0-litre

    With the 1.0-litre engine, the manual variants of the Wagon R are on sale with consumer offers of Rs. 30,000. Then, there is a corporate discount on select variants of Rs. 4,000. Moreover, customers who want to trade in their existing vehicles can also avail of exchange bonuses of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 15,000, depending on the age of their vehicle.

    Wagon R 1.2-litre 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 1.2-litre petrol engine with the manual transmission is currently retailing with benefits of up to Rs. 49,000. This includes consumer or cash discounts of Rs. 25,000, corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000, and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000.

    Wagon R 1.0-litre CNG

    The CNG-powered Wagon R is available in two variants, namely, LXi and VXi. These variants are available with a consumer discount of Rs. 25,000. Additionally, customers can also benefit from a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Then there are exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, depending on how old the vehicle being traded is.

    Notably, customers looking out for AMT variants can only opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000.

    VariantsConsumer benefitsExchange bonusCorporate discount
    1.0-litre ManualRs. 30,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,000
    1.2-litre ManualRs. 25,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,000
    1.0-litre CNGRs. 25,000Rs.20,000Rs. 4,000
    AMT variants-Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,000

    The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the location, dealership, variants, and other factors. We recommend contacting your nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Jimny five-door production begins; launch in India soon
     Next 
    Hyundai to install 100 EV charging stations in five years

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6613 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17250 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.52 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.69 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.16 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.52 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.60 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.47 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6613 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17250 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000