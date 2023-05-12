Maruti Suzuki Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000

- 1.0-litre manual variants have the highest discounts

- The offers are valid till 31 May, 2023

The Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has listed its popular hatchback, Wagon R, with some great offers for this month. The hatchback can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 54,000 in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. These offers are applicable for a limited period, that is, till 31 May, 2023.

The Wagon R is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the engines, the hatchback is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The former can also be had with a CNG option. Regarding the transmission, it gets a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Notably, these engines are now BS6 Phase 2- and RDE norms-compliant.

Wagon R 1.0-litre

With the 1.0-litre engine, the manual variants of the Wagon R are on sale with consumer offers of Rs. 30,000. Then, there is a corporate discount on select variants of Rs. 4,000. Moreover, customers who want to trade in their existing vehicles can also avail of exchange bonuses of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 15,000, depending on the age of their vehicle.

Wagon R 1.2-litre

The 1.2-litre petrol engine with the manual transmission is currently retailing with benefits of up to Rs. 49,000. This includes consumer or cash discounts of Rs. 25,000, corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000, and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000.

Wagon R 1.0-litre CNG

The CNG-powered Wagon R is available in two variants, namely, LXi and VXi. These variants are available with a consumer discount of Rs. 25,000. Additionally, customers can also benefit from a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Then there are exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, depending on how old the vehicle being traded is.

Notably, customers looking out for AMT variants can only opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000.

Variants Consumer benefits Exchange bonus Corporate discount 1.0-litre Manual Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,000 1.2-litre Manual Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,000 1.0-litre CNG Rs. 25,000 Rs.20,000 Rs. 4,000 AMT variants - Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,000

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the location, dealership, variants, and other factors. We recommend contacting your nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised dealership to get more information.