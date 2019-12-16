Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki India cross a new milestone with over six lakh automatic car sales

Maruti Suzuki India cross a new milestone with over six lakh automatic car sales

December 16, 2019, 02:53 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
25035 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki India cross a new milestone with over six lakh automatic car sales

- Sells over six lakh automatic passenger cars

- Over five lakh equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology

- Automatic option in 12 models with three different automatic transmissions 

The country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has added a new feather on its cap with over six lakh automatic transmission passenger car sales. Among the total six lakh automatic car sales, over five lakh vehicles were equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. The company claims that the automatic vehicle sales have accelerated in the last five years, especially after the Celerio was introduced with AGS in the year 2014. 

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers an automatic option in 12 models with a choice of three different automatic transmissions - Auto Gear Shift (AGS), Automatic Transmission (AT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). The AGS is offered in the Alto K-10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. The AT transmission is offered in Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6 while Baleno comes equipped with CVT technology. 

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to bring the best of automotive technology to the Indian market. This major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. By offering multiple automatic options we are able to cater to diverse customers across segments.”

Maruti Suzuki further adds that its automatic vehicles have particularly been a popular choice in markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.39 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.06 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.04 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.07 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.69 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.78 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in