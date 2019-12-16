Maruti Suzuki India cross a new milestone with over six lakh automatic car sales

- Sells over six lakh automatic passenger cars

- Over five lakh equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology

- Automatic option in 12 models with three different automatic transmissions

The country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has added a new feather on its cap with over six lakh automatic transmission passenger car sales. Among the total six lakh automatic car sales, over five lakh vehicles were equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. The company claims that the automatic vehicle sales have accelerated in the last five years, especially after the Celerio was introduced with AGS in the year 2014.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers an automatic option in 12 models with a choice of three different automatic transmissions - Auto Gear Shift (AGS), Automatic Transmission (AT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). The AGS is offered in the Alto K-10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. The AT transmission is offered in Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6 while Baleno comes equipped with CVT technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to bring the best of automotive technology to the Indian market. This major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. By offering multiple automatic options we are able to cater to diverse customers across segments.”

Maruti Suzuki further adds that its automatic vehicles have particularly been a popular choice in markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi.