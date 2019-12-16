Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300 and Marazzo available with discounts up to Rs 6 lakhs

A few Mahindra dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts in the month of December 2019. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, complimentary insurance, free accessories, extended warranty and AMC packages.

The Mahindra Alturas G2 variant is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh each as well as a discount of Rs 4 lakh discount in the form of a three-year AMC maintenance pack. The G4 variant of the full-sized SUV is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, extended warranty, complimentary insurance for the first year and an AMC maintenance pack worth Rs 3 lakhs. The Thar ABS can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the KUV100 Trip CNG variant include a cash discount of Rs 31,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 17,500. The KUV100 Nxt is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 29,000. The Bolero Power Plus can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The Mahindra TUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 41,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and complimentary insurance for the first year. The BS4 variants of the XUV300 are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 13,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Additionally, all the variants excluding the W6 AMT trim also receive complimentary insurance for the first year.

For all the variants of the Mahindra Marazzo (excluding the M2 trim), customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 36,000 on the M4 trim, Rs 77,000 on the M6 trim and Rs 1.39 lakhs on the M8 trim. Additionally, the M4 trim of the MPV will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 while the M6 and M8 trims will be available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Scorpio S7, S9 and S11 trims include an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, accessories worth Rs 5,000 and complimentary insurance for the first year. All variants of the XUV500 (excluding the W3 trim) are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, accessories worth Rs 15,000 and complimentary insurance for the first year.