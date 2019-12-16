Hyundai aims to take India assembled Kona EV to Everest base camp

The India assembled Hyundai Kona EV aims to achieve new heights quite literally. The South Korean automaker is looking to drive the EV from Lhasa in Tibet to the Everest base camp in China. When achieved, it will be the first India assembled EV to reach the legendary location.

The statistics make it quite a challenge, with 700kms to cover at an altitude of 17000 feet with temperature variations of up to -12 degrees. The drive is being led by Ajeet Bajaj, a legendary mountaineer and Padma Shree awardee. This will also be the first time first time a zero emission vehicle will be visiting the Everest Base camp.

Commenting on this Mission, S.S. Kim, MD and CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai KONA Electric has started the Electric Vehicle Revolution in India by brining-in long range fully electric SUV. Hyundai always stays ahead of the curve and this feat signifies the unparalleled and unperturbed performance in extreme climatic conditions, reaching the pinnacle of the earth. Hyundai has leapfrogged with this revolutionary product and created a perpetual perception change about the concept of EV’s in India. It’s an extremely proud moment for us as yet again KONA Electric has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising on its performance. Today, KONA Electric embodies the safest, secure and zero emission vehicles that can go on all terrains.'