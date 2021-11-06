CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sales grow by 67 per cent in October 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sales grow by 67 per cent in October 2021

    - Registers 12,923-unit sales in India last month 

    - Emerges as the third bestselling model in the country in October 2021

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registered an impressive 67 per cent growth in sales with 12,923-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 7,748-unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, the Ertiga has also emerged as the third bestselling model in the country last month. The shortage of semiconductors has affected all popular-selling models in the company’s product line up. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the few models in the company’s product line up to witness positive growth in sales in India last month. 

    Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 smart hybrid petrol engine that generates 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and automatic torque converter options. The MPV is also available in the CNG variant which produces 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 122Nm at 4,400rpm. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as a popular choice among buyers as the model offers a CNG option in this segment. The rising fuel prices have encouraged car buyers to opt for models with alternative fuel options. Moreover, the low running cost and assurance of a wide service network have further boosted sales for the Ertiga in the country.

