    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India next week

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    20,533 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India next week

    - To be based on the Heartect platform

    - To be offered in two petrol engine options

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has started arriving across dealerships in the country ahead of its official launch next week. The Indian automaker will announce the prices for the new Celerio on 10 November, 2021. The upcoming model will be based on the Heartect platform. The hatchback is expected to be bigger than its predecessor. 

    Mechanically, the new Celerio is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre engine will generate 67bhp and 91Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre engine option will generate 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchback will be available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options.

    Visually, the new Celerio gets bigger headlamps which are complemented by a slim chrome strip. Additionally, the vehicle gets circular fog lamps and a tweaked bumper with a black insert. The higher variant is expected to get multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by wraparound taillights. As for the interior, the vehicle will offer revamped feature list such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a larger multi-information display, a new steering wheel, and more. 

    More details about the new Celerio will be known post its official launch.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sales grow by 67 per cent in October 2021
     Next 
    Driving the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 DCT at CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast

