New Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India next week

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has started arriving across dealerships in the country ahead of its official launch next week. The Indian automaker will announce the prices for the new Celerio on 10 November, 2021. The upcoming model will be based on the Heartect platform. The hatchback is expected to be bigger than its predecessor.

Mechanically, the new Celerio is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre engine will generate 67bhp and 91Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre engine option will generate 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchback will be available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options.

Visually, the new Celerio gets bigger headlamps which are complemented by a slim chrome strip. Additionally, the vehicle gets circular fog lamps and a tweaked bumper with a black insert. The higher variant is expected to get multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by wraparound taillights. As for the interior, the vehicle will offer revamped feature list such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a larger multi-information display, a new steering wheel, and more.

More details about the new Celerio will be known post its official launch.