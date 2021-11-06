In the last episode of The CarWale Podcast, we had Venkat and Sagar sharing their experiences at the CarWale Track Day 2021. This week, in our 24th episode, which also concludes our takes on track day, Bilal and Abhishek tell us how it was to drive the Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on the track.

Driving the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 DCT at CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast on Spotify

Driving the Vitara Brezza and Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT on the track

We are used to seeing the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 on the roads in the confines of the city, apart from the occasional highway runs. How do these everyday heroes of ours perform on the track? Are they fun? Did the tyres screech their way out of the corners? Click on the link above to find out all the details.

What’s in store ahead? Our celebratory 25th episode!

We’d like to start by thanking you, our listeners and viewers for tuning into each and every episode of The CarWale Podcast. To make things more special as we reach a celebratory milestone, we have a special guest coming up in next week’s episode to give us an insight into the field of automotive journalism. Stay tuned as our teaser will be up on our social media channels early next week.