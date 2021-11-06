CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Driving the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 DCT at CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    699 Views
    Driving the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 DCT at CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast

    In the last episode of The CarWale Podcast, we had Venkat and Sagar sharing their experiences at the CarWale Track Day 2021. This week, in our 24th episode, which also concludes our takes on track day, Bilal and Abhishek tell us how it was to drive the Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on the track.

    Driving the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 DCT at CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast on Spotify

    Driving the Vitara Brezza and Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT on the track

    Left Front Three Quarter

    We are used to seeing the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 on the roads in the confines of the city, apart from the occasional highway runs. How do these everyday heroes of ours perform on the track? Are they fun? Did the tyres screech their way out of the corners? Click on the link above to find out all the details.

    What’s in store ahead? Our celebratory 25th episode!

    Right Front Three Quarter

    We’d like to start by thanking you, our listeners and viewers for tuning into each and every episode of The CarWale Podcast. To make things more special as we reach a celebratory milestone, we have a special guest coming up in next week’s episode to give us an insight into the field of automotive journalism. Stay tuned as our teaser will be up on our social media channels early next week.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India next week
     Next 
    Tata Punch registers 8,453-unit sales in October 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3822 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.09 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.66 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3822 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Driving the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai i20 DCT at CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast