Maruti Suzuki Ertiga emerges as the bestselling MPV in May

June 04, 2020, 11:52 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
483 Views
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga emerges as the bestselling MPV in May

- Ertiga registered sales of 2,353 units in May

- It is the second-highest selling passenger car in IndiaT

he Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has emerged as the bestselling MPV in India in May 2020. The carmaker dispatched 2,353 units of the MPV last month.

In comparison, the Ertiga registered sales of 8,864 units in the corresponding month last year, thereby registering a de-growth of 73 per cent. Overall, sales in the MPV segment fell by 71 per cent.

Compared to the Ertiga, the Mahindra Bolero recorded sales of  1,715 units in May, while the Renault sold 931 units of the Triber.

Presently, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that is offered with a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic. The same engine-gearbox combo is also found in the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
