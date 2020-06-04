Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Hyundai Creta becomes the bestselling car in May

New Hyundai Creta becomes the bestselling car in May

June 04, 2020, 11:20 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
316 Views
Write a comment
New Hyundai Creta becomes the bestselling car in May

- Hyundai sold 3,212 units of Creta in May- The Creta has received over 24,000 bookings since launch

After what looked like a tragic month of not being able to sell a single vehicle in April, carmakers in India commenced retail operations in May. While the numbers may seem paltry, Hyundai managed to dispatch 3,212 units of the all-new Creta last month.

The mid-size SUV became the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India, thereby putting an end to Maruti Suzuki’s eternal dominance. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the second-highest selling PV in May with sales of 2,353 units.

In comparison to the May 2020 sales, Hyundai had sold 9,054 units in May 2019, which equates to a year-on-year decline of 64.52 per cent. The second-generation Hyundai Creta has garnered over 24,000 bookings in the country, since the SUV went on sale in March.

  • Hyundai
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.14 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.78 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

247 Likes
203630 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2203 Likes
427427 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in