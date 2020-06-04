New Hyundai Creta becomes the bestselling car in May

- Hyundai sold 3,212 units of Creta in May- The Creta has received over 24,000 bookings since launch

After what looked like a tragic month of not being able to sell a single vehicle in April, carmakers in India commenced retail operations in May. While the numbers may seem paltry, Hyundai managed to dispatch 3,212 units of the all-new Creta last month.

The mid-size SUV became the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India, thereby putting an end to Maruti Suzuki’s eternal dominance. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the second-highest selling PV in May with sales of 2,353 units.

In comparison to the May 2020 sales, Hyundai had sold 9,054 units in May 2019, which equates to a year-on-year decline of 64.52 per cent. The second-generation Hyundai Creta has garnered over 24,000 bookings in the country, since the SUV went on sale in March.