Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Top 4 interior highlights

India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Top 4 interior highlights

June 04, 2020, 10:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
3868 Views
Write a comment
India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Top 4 interior highlights

Featuring bolder styling cues, new equipment and a powerful engine, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner has been revealed. Though there's still a lot of time for this model to make it to India, let's take a look at the top four features inside its cabin.

1. New instrument cluster

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Interior

The seven-seater SUV carries over its interior layout in its present form. However, it now benefits with a slightly revised instrument cluster that helps provide an additional chunk of data to the driver.

2. Bigger better touch screen

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Interior

Another major difference between the upcoming Fortuner and the current one is the new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new one is not only larger, but also compatible with Apple CarPlay.

3. Wireless charging

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Interior

Most manufacturers have started offering wireless charging in their vehicles, and Toyota has also included it in this latest iteration of the Fortuner.

4. 360 degree camera 

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Interior

Another feature that will add to the convenience of the driver is a 360 degree camera. It provides a surround view and adds to the automotive safety as well.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Interior
  • Toyota
  • Fortuner facelift
  • Toyota Fortuner Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1631 Likes
174992 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3597 Likes
337018 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in