India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Top 4 interior highlights

Featuring bolder styling cues, new equipment and a powerful engine, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner has been revealed. Though there's still a lot of time for this model to make it to India, let's take a look at the top four features inside its cabin.

1. New instrument cluster

The seven-seater SUV carries over its interior layout in its present form. However, it now benefits with a slightly revised instrument cluster that helps provide an additional chunk of data to the driver.

2. Bigger better touch screen

Another major difference between the upcoming Fortuner and the current one is the new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new one is not only larger, but also compatible with Apple CarPlay.

3. Wireless charging

Most manufacturers have started offering wireless charging in their vehicles, and Toyota has also included it in this latest iteration of the Fortuner.

4. 360 degree camera

Another feature that will add to the convenience of the driver is a 360 degree camera. It provides a surround view and adds to the automotive safety as well.