India-bound Jeep Compass facelift: Now in Pictures

June 05, 2020, 09:30 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
India-bound Jeep Compass facelift: Now in Pictures

It would be difficult to make out in the first glance, but what you are looking at here is the new and updated Jeep Compass. This is the first major update the off-roader has received since it was introduced back in 2016. Although the styling changes are modest, there are some important changes under the skin. Let us take a detailed look at the new Compass through a picture gallery.

Jeep Compass Exterior

This isn’t a blink-and-miss kind of update, because even with keen eyes we aren’t able to figure out any exterior changes. Jeep itself hasn’t mentioned any changes.

Jeep Compass Exterior

You do, however, get six new wheel designs and five new exterior colour options on this Euro-spec model. These limited changes might also be part of the Indian model.

Jeep Compass Exterior

On the inside, the infotainment screen has grown in size and integrates the latest UConnect operating system. It also gets various new connectivity features.

Jeep Compass Exterior

And the new Compass gets a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine in the European markets. This motor produces 130bhp when paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Jeep Compass Exterior

And with a new six-speed Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT) gearbox, the power output is up to 150bhp. This engine is available only with the FWD layout.

Jeep Compass Exterior

The 1.6-litre diesel is also offered internationally making 120bhp and 320Nm and is available only with a six-speed manual transmission and FWD system.

Jeep Compass Exterior

The turbo-petrol is tweaked for better low-speed response and CO2 emissions are down by 27 per cent. The fuel consumption is claimed to be down by 30 per cent (under WLTP).

Jeep Compass Exterior

A ‘Sport’ mode is introduced for the first time. And there's a ‘sailing’ function where when the accelerator is released it doesn’t upshift, helping with engine braking and acceleration.

Jeep Compass Exterior

Meanwhile, it is a known fact that Jeep is developing a PHEV Compass. It will be offered in 190bhp and 240bhp guise and will feature this very 1.3-litre motor.

Jeep Compass Exterior

The Compass 4xe is expected to arrive in the second half of 2020 and will first go on sale in the European market. Indian debut of Compass PHEV is also expected.

Jeep Compass Exterior

Changes under the skin include the addition of shock absorbers with FSD (frequency selective damping) valves, to limit movements on rougher roads.

Jeep Compass Exterior

Apart from that, Jeep has commenced manufacturing in Italy. So the Compass is now produced in Mexico, Brazil, China, India and now also in Melfi, Italy.

Jeep Compass Exterior

European sales will commence later this year. And Indian debut of the updated Jeep Compass is expected sometime next year.

Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.64 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.51 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

