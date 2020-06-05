India-bound Jeep Compass facelift: Now in Pictures

It would be difficult to make out in the first glance, but what you are looking at here is the new and updated Jeep Compass. This is the first major update the off-roader has received since it was introduced back in 2016. Although the styling changes are modest, there are some important changes under the skin. Let us take a detailed look at the new Compass through a picture gallery.

This isn’t a blink-and-miss kind of update, because even with keen eyes we aren’t able to figure out any exterior changes. Jeep itself hasn’t mentioned any changes.

You do, however, get six new wheel designs and five new exterior colour options on this Euro-spec model. These limited changes might also be part of the Indian model.

On the inside, the infotainment screen has grown in size and integrates the latest UConnect operating system. It also gets various new connectivity features.

And the new Compass gets a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine in the European markets. This motor produces 130bhp when paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

And with a new six-speed Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT) gearbox, the power output is up to 150bhp. This engine is available only with the FWD layout.

The 1.6-litre diesel is also offered internationally making 120bhp and 320Nm and is available only with a six-speed manual transmission and FWD system.

The turbo-petrol is tweaked for better low-speed response and CO2 emissions are down by 27 per cent. The fuel consumption is claimed to be down by 30 per cent (under WLTP).

A ‘Sport’ mode is introduced for the first time. And there's a ‘sailing’ function where when the accelerator is released it doesn’t upshift, helping with engine braking and acceleration.

Meanwhile, it is a known fact that Jeep is developing a PHEV Compass. It will be offered in 190bhp and 240bhp guise and will feature this very 1.3-litre motor.

The Compass 4xe is expected to arrive in the second half of 2020 and will first go on sale in the European market. Indian debut of Compass PHEV is also expected.

Changes under the skin include the addition of shock absorbers with FSD (frequency selective damping) valves, to limit movements on rougher roads.

Apart from that, Jeep has commenced manufacturing in Italy. So the Compass is now produced in Mexico, Brazil, China, India and now also in Melfi, Italy.

European sales will commence later this year. And Indian debut of the updated Jeep Compass is expected sometime next year.