Maruti Suzuki collaborates with Indian Oil Corporation for its loyalty program

- The collaboration will offer benefits to over 7 million Maruti Suzuki Reward Program members

- Customers will get updates on the CNG fuel pump network across the country

Maruti Suzuki India has collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for its loyalty program, ‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’. The partnership is aimed at providing benefits pertaining to convenience and value across almost 35,000 IndianOil fuel stations across the country.

Via the Maruti Suzuki Rewards App, customers can search for and navigate to nearby fuel/CNG stations. This will ensure enhanced accessibility and convenience for customers. The partnership will be valid across all IndianOil fuel stations pan India and will provide a range of services to customers. Going forward, the partnership will seek to add more value-based rewards for customers. Additionally, members will get the latest updates on the CNG fuel pump network of multiple city gas distribution companies.

Speaking about the strategic partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, our focus has always been to provide our customers with the utmost convenience. Continuing with the core thought of customer centricity, the partnership with IndianOil will further strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Rewards program and enrich our 7 million plus Maruti Suzuki Rewards customers with higher benefits. With IndianOil’s vast reach of more than 35,000 fuel stations across India, Maruti Suzuki rewards customers will further experience a much more integrated re-fuelling experience. It will help build a stronger connection with customers by providing a premium, reliable, and benefit-driven post-purchase experience.”