Pagani Utopia revealed with a V12 and manual

- Third ever Pagani model

- 864bhp and 1100Nm

Pagani has revealed their newest offering, which is the road-going version of the C10 Concept. Named Utopia, the third-ever Pagani follows the Zonda and Huayra and is leagues ahead of both in terms of performance and aerodynamics.

‘No heavy batteries, no hybrid power, just a wonderful V12; no dual-clutch system, just a pure seven-speed manual or automated transmission’, claims Pagani. The Utopia has a good-old V12 sourced from AMG, which is claimed to meet the strict emission norms – even those in California. Its 6.0-litre engine is capable of 864bhp and 1100Nm channelled through a seven-speed manual with an electro-mechanical differential.

Its design elements are inspired by objects from the 1950s, and it shows. Utopia’s design is retro-modern, and all the advanced aerodynamics are subtly hidden. Under the skin, the monocoque chassis uses Pagani's Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax with chrome-steel subframes. Even the body makes use of an advanced form of carbon fibre.

Interior is another study in retro-modern appeal. It has no fancy screens but a digital driver’s display. The tan leather draped cabin has leather exposed gear linkage, chrome inserts and lots of buttons and knobs.

Other hardware includes a titanium exhaust system as well as active aerodynamics. There are Brembo ventilated carbon-ceramic disc brake units with six-piston monolithic callipers at the front and four pistons at the rear. Wheels are APP-forged monolithic aluminium alloys that are 21-inch at the front with Pirelli PZero Corsa 265/35 tyres and 22-inch at the rear wrapped in 325/30.

Only 99 units of the Pagani Utopia will be built.