    Maruti Suzuki Celerio variants leaked ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio variants leaked ahead of official launch

    - To be launched on 10 November, 2021

    - Likely to be offered in four variants and six exterior colours

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2021 Celerio in India on 10 November, 2021. Ahead of the official launch, the details as to the variant and colour options have leaked online. The refreshed hatchback will be offered in four variants and six exterior shades; details of which are mentioned below. 

    As per the leaked document on the web, the new-gen Celerio will mostly be available in a total of six paint schemes that include Arctic White, Silky Silver, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, and Glistening Grey. It is expected to be offered in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI +. While the five-speed manual gearbox will be standard across all the trims, the AMT unit will be available on the latter three versions. 

    The Celerio will be underpinned by the Heartect platform and will grow in dimensions over the outgoing model. It will also receive revised exterior styling with the redesigned front grille, new headlamps and taillamps, reworked bumpers, and black multi-spoke alloy wheels for the higher-spec variants. Feature-wise, the revamped cabin of the Celerio will be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Wagon R-sourced steering wheel and instrument cluster, repositioned centre aircon vents and power window controls, and a push start/stop button. To know more about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio, click here.

    Coming to the powertrain, the 2021 Celerio will be plonked with a new K-Series engine. Likely to be called the K10C series, the engine will be a 1.0-litre petrol engine with dual-injector technology with an idle start/stop function. It is expected to provide higher fuel efficiency over the current-gen model with K10B engine.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
