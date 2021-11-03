Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 41,908 units in October 2021

- Mahindra begins official deliveries of XUV700

- Exports up by 57 per cent

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 41,908 vehicles in the month of October 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to global markets. The utility vehicle segment witnessed a positive surge of nine per cent with 20,034 units sold in the last month.

Besides this, under the domestic category, Mahindra retailed 96 units under the cars and vans category, taking the total passenger vehicles sales to 20,130 units in the previous month. Talking about exports, the carmaker has observed a rise of 57 per cent with 3,174 units exported to global markets.

Last week, Mahindra commenced the official deliveries of the petrol variants of the XUV700 SUV to customers across the country. The company will begin the deliveries of the diesel versions by the end of this month and aims to deliver 14,000 units by 14 January, 2022. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Demand for vehicles across our product portfolio remains robust. We have received an unprecedented response for XUV700 and as per our commitment, we have commenced deliveries of the petrol variant to customers. Exports remain strong with a 57 per cent increase. The supply chain issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be dynamic as we focus on managing the situation in the short term.”