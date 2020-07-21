Maruti Suzuki Baleno leads sales in premium hatchback segment in Q1 of FY2021

- Maruti Suzuki Baleno leads segment sales in the first quarter of 2021

- Tata Altroz and Hyundai Elite i20 take the second and third position respectively

For the first time in India, car manufacturers reported zero sales in April, the starting month of the new financial year 2021 (FY’21). The industry had completely shut down operations due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Operations across car manufacturers commenced in a phased manner from May, therefore the sales for the first quarter (Q1) of FY’21 will be significantly lower as compared to the sales in the first quarter of FY’20.

The premium hatchback segment has been performing well and is one of the key contributor to the overall passenger vehicle sales in the country. Around 18,304 premium hatchback units were sold in the first three months of the FY’21. Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the premium hatchback from the country’s largest car manufacturer leads this segment with 5,887 units sold in Q1 of FY’21. Moreover, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno holds a market share of 32 per cent.

Tata Altroz, the premium hatchback from the utility vehicle manufacturer takes the second position with 4,483 unit sales in Q1 of FY’21. In the premium hatchback segment, the Altroz holds a market share of 24 per cent. In the same period, the Hyundai sold 3,596 units of the Elite i20, thereby making it the third bestseller in the segment. The Hyundai Elite i20 holds 20 per cent market share in its segment.

With the gradual improvement in the market conditions, car sales are likely to show strong growth in the months to come.