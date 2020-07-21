FADA releases numbers for June 2020; private vehicles registrations sees de-growth year-on-year

1.26 lakh private four-wheelers registered nationwide in June 2020

The federation of automobile dealers (FADA) has released four-wheeler vehicle registration data for June 2020 and has announced that 1.26 lakh vehicles were registered last month. There’s a de-growth of -28.34 per cent as compared to June 2019 (2.05 lakh registrations) but this is a major step up from May 2020 where only 30, 749 vehicles were registered.

In a statement, FADA said that June registrations, although better than May were still not indicative of the actual demand situation as the lockdown continued in some parts and thus even the supply side was far from operating at its complete potential.

The association has said that with an assumption of no further lockdown and continued reopening measures, they have anticipated that vehicle registrations will see somewhat upwards trend.