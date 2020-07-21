Please Tell Us Your City

Castrol lubricants to now be available at Jio-bp retail sites

July 21, 2020, 11:30 PM IST by Santosh Nair
Castrol lubricants to now be available at Jio-bp retail sites

- Castrol products will be available at these sites in the coming weeks

Castrol India, an automotive lubricants company, today announced that Castrol lubricants will now be available at Jio-bp retail outlets across the country. 

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp completed the formation of their new pan-India fuels and mobility joint venture - Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML). RIL’s existing sites will be rebranded to Jio-bp in due course.

Harish C Mehta, CEO, Reliance BP Mobility Limited, said, “Jio-bp puts consumers at the centre of its universe by offering differentiated products and services to set new benchmarks in mobility solutions. I am confident that Castrol’s cutting-edge lubricants, together with our fuels and convenience offers, will deliver best-in-class experience for Indian consumers visiting our outlets.”

With this, Castrol will get enhanced visibility and reach for its products which will be supplied to the joint venture’s fuel retailing network of 1,400 sites. In fact, this is expected to grow to 5,500 sites within five years. 

Sandeep Sangwan, MD, Castrol India, said “Castrol India is delighted to be a part of the Jio-bp network. We will offer a premium experience to our consumers, bringing innovative value-added solutions as together we look to transform the Indian mobility sector.”

