Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Ssangyong E100 electric SUV teased ahead of global launch

Ssangyong E100 electric SUV teased ahead of global launch

July 21, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
168 Views
Write a comment
Ssangyong E100 electric SUV teased ahead of global launch

- E100 is the electric version of the Ssangyong Korando

- Will be launched in the H1 2021

- Likely to be powered by a 188bhp electric motor

South Korean carmaker Ssangyong Motor has released teaser images of the E100 electric SUV globally, which is the EV version of the Korando. The electric SUV will go on sale in international markets in the first half of next year.

Mahindra XUV300 Front view

When launched globally, the Ssangyong E100 electric SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Kia e-Niro. Judging by the teaser images, the design is largely identical to the Ssangyong Korando but features a few visual updates. It incorporates streamlined and aerodynamic lines that are optimised for urban driving. For instance, the aluminium hood sheds weight and optimises the SUV’s centre of gravity, while the closed grille is used to maximize efficiency.

Although Ssangyong is yet to reveal mechanical details of the E100, previous reports have suggested that the electric SUV will use a 188bhp electric motor that can propel the E100 to an electrically restricted top-speed of 153kmph, to limit its battery consumption. It is expected to get a 61.5kWh battery pack from LG Chem that will offer a range of 420km in the NEDC cycle. In the more stringent WLTP cycle that’s common in Europe, the Ssangyong E100 should offer a real-world driving range in excess of 300km.

Mahindra XUV300 Right Side View

The Ssangyong E100 electric SUV or the Korando EV is unlikely to make its way to our shores. Closer to home, we will get the Mahindra eXUV300, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • Ssangyong E100 Electric SUV
  • E100 Electric SUV
  • Ssangyong Korando EV
  • Korando EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.69 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.26 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

2132 Likes
149790 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3129 Likes
355878 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in