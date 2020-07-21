Ssangyong E100 electric SUV teased ahead of global launch

- E100 is the electric version of the Ssangyong Korando

- Will be launched in the H1 2021

- Likely to be powered by a 188bhp electric motor

South Korean carmaker Ssangyong Motor has released teaser images of the E100 electric SUV globally, which is the EV version of the Korando. The electric SUV will go on sale in international markets in the first half of next year.

When launched globally, the Ssangyong E100 electric SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Kia e-Niro. Judging by the teaser images, the design is largely identical to the Ssangyong Korando but features a few visual updates. It incorporates streamlined and aerodynamic lines that are optimised for urban driving. For instance, the aluminium hood sheds weight and optimises the SUV’s centre of gravity, while the closed grille is used to maximize efficiency.

Although Ssangyong is yet to reveal mechanical details of the E100, previous reports have suggested that the electric SUV will use a 188bhp electric motor that can propel the E100 to an electrically restricted top-speed of 153kmph, to limit its battery consumption. It is expected to get a 61.5kWh battery pack from LG Chem that will offer a range of 420km in the NEDC cycle. In the more stringent WLTP cycle that’s common in Europe, the Ssangyong E100 should offer a real-world driving range in excess of 300km.

The Ssangyong E100 electric SUV or the Korando EV is unlikely to make its way to our shores. Closer to home, we will get the Mahindra eXUV300, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.