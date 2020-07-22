Kia launches MyKia app in the UK for its customers

- Offers a range of new services

- Many new usable tools through the smartphone

- Exclusive offers for Kia car owners

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has recently launched the MyKia app with new features and access to many new services and tools. All of this is accessible through a smartphone as this app is available for both Android and Apple phone users.

Many new services have been added apart from the usual ones like booking a test drive or a service, referring owner manuals, finding your car, accessing useful customer services contacts etc. Now, there's a new 'refer a friend' option which allows the owner to share a unique code with friends and family members so that they can win an Amazon tech bundle with their next purchase. What's more, the app users will be kept up-to-date with news about product launches, Motor Shows and even updates from the electric world and new development in technology.

This app is slightly different from the Kia Link app available in India but essentially offers similar features. Smartphone users in the UK can install this MyKia app found on the appropriate app stores with full access to the aforementioned services. Lest we forget, there are exclusive prize draws too giving out iPads and Kia Hospitality tickets. The latter includes a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to attend the Australian Open and passes to the Kia Oval and UEFA Europa League matches as well. Kia says it wants to reward the customers for their loyalty, and thus is pairing the My Kia app with these hospitality tickets through its various sports sponsorships.