Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia launches MyKia app in the UK for its customers

Kia launches MyKia app in the UK for its customers

July 22, 2020, 11:55 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
437 Views
Write a comment
Kia launches MyKia app in the UK for its customers

- Offers a range of new services

- Many new usable tools through the smartphone

- Exclusive offers for Kia car owners

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has recently launched the MyKia app with new features and access to many new services and tools. All of this is accessible through a smartphone as this app is available for both Android and Apple phone users.

left rear three quarter

Many new services have been added apart from the usual ones like booking a test drive or a service, referring owner manuals, finding your car, accessing useful customer services contacts etc. Now, there's a new 'refer a friend' option which allows the owner to share a unique code with friends and family members so that they can win an Amazon tech bundle with their next purchase. What's more, the app users will be kept up-to-date with news about product launches, Motor Shows and even updates from the electric world and new development in technology.

This app is slightly different from the Kia Link app available in India but essentially offers similar features. Smartphone users in the UK can install this MyKia app found on the appropriate app stores with full access to the aforementioned services. Lest we forget, there are exclusive prize draws too giving out iPads and Kia Hospitality tickets. The latter includes a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to attend the Australian Open and passes to the Kia Oval and UEFA Europa League matches as well. Kia says it wants to reward the customers for their loyalty, and thus is pairing the My Kia app with these hospitality tickets through its various sports sponsorships.

Dashboard
  • Kia UK
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

696 Likes
113939 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in