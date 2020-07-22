Hyundai Venue iMT launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

- Hyundai Venue iMT is available in four trims

- The model is powered by a 118bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai India has launched the iMT gearbox in the Venue, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The iMT variant is available only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine across four trims, including SX, SX (O), SX Sport and SX (O) Sport.

The intelligent Manual transmission or iMT is essentially a six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch. The iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) lever with intention sensor, hydraulic actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). To know all about the iMT transmission, you can click here. The Hyundai Venue iMT is offered only with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

The Hyundai Venue iMT, which will also be available in the Sport trim, features a new dual-tone paintjob of Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof, paddle shifters, Red brake calipers, Gloss Black grille with Red insert, Dark Grey roof rail with Red insert, Red inserts on wheel arches and body side moulding, flat-bottom steering wheel, Dark Grey upholstery and contrast Red stitching. The venue Sport trim is also available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine, details of which are available here.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Venue iMT (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India):

Venue SX iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh

Venue SX (O) iMT: Rs 11.08 lakh

Venue SX iMT Sport: Rs 10.20 lakh

Venue SX (O) iMT Sport: Rs 11.20 lakh