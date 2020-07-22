Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Venue iMT launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Venue iMT launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

July 22, 2020, 01:09 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1083 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Venue iMT launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

- Hyundai Venue iMT is available in four trims

- The model is powered by a 118bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai India has launched the iMT gearbox in the Venue, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The iMT variant is available only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine across four trims, including SX, SX (O), SX Sport and SX (O) Sport.

The intelligent Manual transmission or iMT is essentially a six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch. The iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) lever with intention sensor, hydraulic actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). To know all about the iMT transmission, you can click here. The Hyundai Venue iMT is offered only with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

The Hyundai Venue iMT, which will also be available in the Sport trim, features a new dual-tone paintjob of Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof, paddle shifters, Red brake calipers, Gloss Black grille with Red insert, Dark Grey roof rail with Red insert, Red inserts on wheel arches and body side moulding, flat-bottom steering wheel, Dark Grey upholstery and contrast Red stitching. The venue Sport trim is also available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine, details of which are available here.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Venue iMT (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India):

Venue SX iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh

Venue SX (O) iMT: Rs 11.08 lakh

Venue SX iMT Sport: Rs 10.20 lakh

Venue SX (O) iMT Sport: Rs 11.20 lakh

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.62 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.66 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.46 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2284 Likes
466188 Views

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

The Hyundai Creta has been without doubt one of th ...

92 Likes
11756 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in