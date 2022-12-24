CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    - Available via OTA (over-the-air) update 

    - Likely to be rolled out for Maruti Suzuki XL6 as well

    Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Baleno in February this year. Now, the carmaker has rolled out a software update for the hatchback’s nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system that gives access to new features. Let’s know more about it. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Infotainment System

    The over-the-air update that is being offered for the top-spec Zeta and Alpha variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno allows support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with turn-by-turn navigation on the heads-up display and the MID in the instrument cluster. Recently, a similar update was introduced for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and we expect it to be made available to the Maruti Suzuki XL6 as well. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. The motor has an output of 88bhp and 113Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    The Baleno is available at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
