    Tata Safari facelift spied testing with ADAS

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Safari facelift spied testing with ADAS

    - Likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Brand has confirmed the inclusion of ADAS in its lineup

    Tata Motors recently confirmed the inclusion of ADAS technology in its upcoming vehicle lineup. Tata Safari is the brand's current flagship model, and it is likely to be the first to receive this advanced driver assistance system technology. 

    Tata Safari has been spotted testing on Indian roads numerous times, and this time we have a clear image of a camouflaged Tata Safari's front fascia. The ADAS radar is visible in the lower front bumper, confirming its inclusion in the upcoming Tata Safari facelift. 

    The Indian brand will make minor cosmetic changes to the SUV's exterior and interior. However, more features, such as a 360-degree surround camera, a better and larger touchscreen infotainment display, and ADAS, can be expected this time around. 

    The facelift version of the Safari will most likely be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023. That said, ADAS is currently available at this price point in the Mahindra XUV700, MG Astor, Honda City e: HEV, and Toyota Innova Hycross. However, more automakers are planning to include this technology in future models, such as the Hyundai Verna and Kia Seltos facelifts.

