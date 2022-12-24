Citroen India inaugurates a new dealership in Nagpur

- La Maison Citroen Nagpur will retail the C5 Aircross and C3

- The showroom and workshop are located at E2 - MIDC Hingna Main Road, Nagpur

Citroen India has forayed into the central Indian region with the launch of its La Maison Citroen phygital showroom in Nagpur. The entire Citroen India range, which includes the C5 Aircross and C3, will be available for retail at the showroom in Nagpur. In addition to the sales department, the dealership will also house L’Atelier Citroen after-sales services.

L’Atelier Citroen, the brand’s after-sales workshop, offers care and maintenance services for Citroën cars in India at customers’ doorsteps. Among other things, Citroen car owners in Nagpur will have access to services such as virtual remote diagnostics, genuine spare parts availability within 24 hours, 180 minutes-RSA Guarantee, and pickup and drop services.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “We are thrilled to enter yet another crucial market in the country as the brand continues to extend its presence across India’s vast automotive landscape. The team looks forward to welcoming customers in Nagpur and helping them get acquainted with our delightful products, the new C3 and the new C5 Aircross SUV. The La Maison Citroen phygital showroom concept is designed with customers as the primary focus: it ensures all customers are able to explore the world of Citroen at their own pace and convenience. To further enhance customer experiences, the brand also offers various vehicle customisation options to ensure their Citroen is their true reflection.”